A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night, Baltimore County Police said.

Alquamaar Royal, 39, was shot multiple times in the upper body around 5 p.m. at the 4400 block of Wilkens Avenue, police said. Emergency medical personnel pronounced Alquamaar Royal dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.