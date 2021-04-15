Baltimore County Police issue warning about a driver of a white van stopping children in Woodlawn

Baltimore County Police issued a warning Thursday about a white van whose driver reportedly attempted to lure children into the van in at least two incidents in the past week.
Police described the van’s driver as a man in his 50s, driving a white GMC Savana van, and investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.
The first incident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of Windsor Mill Road in Woodlawn.
A 12-year-old girl told police the driver of a white van attempted to lure her to the vehicle, but she refused, ran home, and the driver fled the scene, police said.
At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a group of children in the Walden Circle area, also in Woodlawn, told police a masked person driving a van approached them, showed a handgun, and tried to order them into the van. Police said the children refused.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or county police at 410-307-2020.