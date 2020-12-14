Male victim suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Rosedale Walmart parking lot Sunday

A male was shot in a Walmart parking lot in Rosedale and suffered life-threatening injuries late Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach on Sunday night that the department was called to the shopping center at 6420 Petrie Way Road just after 5:20 p.m. for a shooting.
When police arrived, Peach said, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Peach said he was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and his condition is unknown. It’s unclear whether f the victim is an adult or juvenile as he has yet to be identified, Peach said.
Peach said the victim met another person in the parking lot and officers are working to determine whether the two knew each other or what they were doing. Nobody is in custody, Peach said, but detectives are talking with several people who may have witnessed the shooting.
One car was towed from the scene, Peach said, but it’s unclear how it might have been involved in the incident.
“It’s very early on in this investigation and we are working to determine why this shooting occurred and what the circumstances around the shooting are,” Peach said.
All the businesses in the shopping center were able to stay open while police investigated, Peach said, since the shooting was in the parking lot and away from the storefronts.
Peach said a shooting like this took her by surprise because normally the department would advise people meeting to exchange something after buying it online — or meeting for the first time — to do it in a well-lit, public area.
“This is disturbing for us as a police department and for a lot of people around here because it is the holidays and this is a very busy shopping center,” Peach said. “This is the type of area that we would normally tell people to go to if you are meeting someone for buying someone online.”