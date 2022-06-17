Baltimore County Police offer reward for information on Rosedale shooting

Baltimore County Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information on the Thursday shooting of a woman in Rosedale, police said Friday.

Baltimore County Police found the woman, whose identity has yet to be released, at the intersection of Leidan Road and Arnham Road on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. The woman was transported to a hospital, and is in stable condition, police said.

Advertisement

Police are seeking information on the shooting.. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that can lead to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 or 410-307-2020.