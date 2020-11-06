White Marsh shooting leaves one person dead

A 21-year-old man died Thursday night after being shot in White Marsh, according to Baltimore County police.
Police said the victim, Teon Deontae Barnes of the 8000 block of Neighbors Ave., had been shot once and died at the scene of the shooting at 9:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Bedrock Circle.
Baltimore County police said they are continuing to investigate the homicide. They believe Barnes was targeted by the shooter. Anyone with information on this shooting should contact police at 410-307-2020.