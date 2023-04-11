Person shot Monday evening near White Marsh Mall, Baltimore County Police say

A person was hospitalized after being shot Monday evening near White Marsh Mall, according to Baltimore County Police.

At about 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a report of the shooting on the 8200 block of Perry Hall Blvd., said Detective Trae Corbin, a county police spokesperson.

The victim, who police did not identify, was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, Corbin said.

There was a heavy police presence into the night at the intersection of Perry Hall and White Marsh boulevards as well as at a nearby restaurant, where detectives interviewed witnesses and took photos of the parking lot.

Corbin did not immediately say where specifically the shooting took place..