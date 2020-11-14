Towson man arrested in White Marsh homicide

A 35-year-old Towson man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in the White Marsh area last week, Baltimore County Police said.
Marc Jason Jones, of the unit block of Cedar Avenue, was being held Friday at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.
Police said Jones and the victim, Teon Deontae Barnes, 21, had been arguing last Thursday in the parking lot of 4300 Bedrock Circle. Police allege Jones shot Barnes, who lived in the 8000 block of Neighbors Ave. in Rosedale, then forced a witness into his vehicle and left the scene.
Jones is charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping, false imprisonment and second-degree assault. No attorney was listed for him on online court records.