Baltimore County Police officer working security at Walmart tackled man from behind, lawsuit says

A Baltimore County Police officer working off-duty as a security guard at a Walmart in Arbutus followed a Black customer into the parking lot and tackled him to the ground in 2020, according to a lawsuit filed last month.

Andre Holness, 38, suffered scrapes, cuts and emotional distress, including depression and panic attacks, after Officer Christopher Sell Jr., who is white, grabbed him from behind, slammed him to the pavement, sprayed him with mace and “wrestled him into submission,” the complaint filed March 16 said.

Advertisement

“What happened to me shouldn’t have happened to a dog,” Holness said at a news conference outside Baltimore County Circuit Court on Monday.

The complaint names Baltimore County, Walmart, and security company Signal 88 LLC as defendants. Spokespeople for the county and the police department declined to comment, citing pending litigation. Walmart and Signal 88 did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Sell is currently employed by the Baltimore County Police Department, a spokesperson said Monday. He joined the department in 2017, according to county salary records. Court records did not list an attorney for Sell, and he could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Holness was charged with second-degree assault, trespassing and resisting arrest in connection with the incident. The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges in July 2021.

A wholesale car salesman, Holness was trying to purchase a money order at a Walmart on March 18, 2020 when he got into an argument with a worker, the lawsuit said. Sell, who was working at Walmart for Signal 88 as part of the Baltimore County Police Department’s secondary employment program and wearing his Baltimore County Police uniform, asked Holness to leave the store.

Attorney Malcolm Ruff of Murphy Falcon & Murphy, said Monday that after Holness left the store voluntarily, Sell pursued him through the parking lot for more than 100 yards.

Surveillance video footage from the Walmart shows the officer walking behind Holness across the empty parking lot, followed by a Walmart employee. At one point, Holness turns toward the officer and the officer appears to raises his hand toward Holness.

Next, Holness backs away, turns around and continues walking and the officer suddenly approaches from behind and wraps his arms around Holness, sending both men toppling down to the asphalt. The two appear to grapple on the ground as a minivan drives up and a bystander arrives.

In a statement of probable cause, Sell wrote that he was escorting Holness off the property as he “continued yelling.”

“I put my hand up between us to prevent him from charging towards me, and he shoved my hands away,” Sell wrote. “At that time I grabbed Defendant Holness to place him under arrest.”

Advertisement

Sell wrote in charging documents that as the two men struggled on the ground, Holness was able to swing his body on top of the officer, forcing Sell to spray him in the face with a chemical.

The lawsuit says Sell tackled Holness without legal justification or probable cause, sprayed him with mace, then handcuffed him and held him down as he yelled “I can’t breathe.” Medics took Holness to Saint Agnes Hospital. He is seeking monetary damages in excess of $75,000, according to the complaint.

Ruff said a police report prepared by Sell’s superiors found that his use of force was reasonable, despite what Ruff called inconsistencies between the surveillance footage and the officer’s police report, which alleged that Holness had struck Sell, according to Ruff. The police department did not immediately respond Monday to a request by The Baltimore Sun to view the police report.

Baltimore County Police are prohibited from wearing body cameras during uniformed secondary employment, according to the department field manual.

Ruff criticized the report as an example of a police department “protecting the thin blue line at all costs.”

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“This is what the taxpayers of Baltimore County are paying for: a police force that will back up officers even when they’re in the wrong,” he said. “This is the type of police misconduct that often gets swept under the rug and never sees the light of day.”

Advertisement

William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr., a Baltimore trial lawyer also representing Holness, questioned why the officer would ignore police training that encourages de-escalation before applying force.

“This type of approach to the Black community is so embedded that it’s more of a reflex than common sense,” Murphy said. “It’s gotta stop.”

Roland Patterson, chair of the legal redress committee for the Baltimore County Branch of the NAACP, apologized to Holness on behalf of Baltimore County leaders.

Patterson said there is a “racial divide” in how minority groups in the county experience policing and police brutality.

“There is a subculture of renegade conduct within our police department and it can’t continue,” Patterson said. He said he hoped County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. will consider that culture when he nominates his pick for the county’s next police chief.

A panel that interviewed candidates for the role gave Olszewski a list of finalists in February and the county executive is expected to announce his choice within the next few weeks.