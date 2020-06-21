Man arrested for threatening protesters with bat at Vince’s Crab House

A man was arrested Saturday for threatening protesters outside Vince’s Crab House in Middle River with a bat, Baltimore County Police said.
The man, who police did not immediately identify, appeared to be drunk as he got into a “verbal exchange” with protesters at 5:16 p.m. outside the crab house at 610 Compass Road.
He went to his car and got a bat and threatened demonstrators, according to county police, who already had officers outside the crab house. Police said they would release the man’s identity after he is formally charged.
Demonstrators have been protesting and picketing outside the Middle River crab house after operator Vince Meyer’s social media posts circulated earlier this month, including posts that mocked Black Lives Matter protesters and that used a racial slur.
Meyer had posted a response video that stopped short of apologizing, though he later told The Baltimore Sun that he had “a ton of remorse.” The response video was 8 minutes and 46 seconds long — the same length of time that a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the neck of George Floyd, whose death set off protests across the country against racism and police brutality.
All five Vince’s Crab House locations were closed for more than a week, but reopened on Monday, with demonstrations continuing outside the Middle River location.
Meyer and the crab houses have received some support and an online fundraiser had generated nearly $1,500 as of Sunday morning, though some donors contributed small amounts for the purpose of posting critical comments.