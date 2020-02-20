A 42-year-old man died four days after being stabbed on Valentine’s Day in Essex, police said.
Baltimore County Police identified the man as Margarito Miron of Dundalk in the 7400 block of Berkshire Road.
Police arrested and charged Vidal Trinidad-Hernandez, 61, of Essex in the 100 block of Bennett Road with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. Authorities said the case will be reviewed by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney Office for additional charges.
Trinidad-Hernandez is being held on no bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. No attorney was listed for him in online court records.
Police said they were called to the 100 block of Bennett Road around 11:30 p.m. on February 14. Officers said they found Miron suffering from a “serious” stab wound and transported him to a local hospital. He died four days later.
Officers also found Trinidad-Hernandez at the scene and took him into custody and transported him to a local hospital for treatment. The 61-year-old was then released Tuesday and booked into the jail.
Online court records show that Trinidad-Hernandez was arrested on a warrant that was issued Dec. 11, 2019, for violating a protective order.
The department did not name a motive behind the stabbing was but said detectives are continuing to investigate.