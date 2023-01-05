Double shooting leaves two injured in Monday night shooting in Arbutus, Baltimore County Police say

Two men were injured in an Arbutus shooting shortly before 1 a.m. Monday night, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded to the double shooting in the 3300 block of Washington Boulevard and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

The second victim, a 20-year-old, walked into a hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening. Both men remain in stable condition, the release says.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.