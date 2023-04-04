Maryland State Police trooper, motorist hospitalized Monday night after I-695 crash

A driver crashed into a Maryland State Police vehicle Monday night on the Baltimore Beltway, injuring both a trooper and the motorist, state police said.

The trooper and the driver were taken to Shock Trauma after the crash in Parkville at about 9:43 p.m., the agency tweeted. Neither the trooper nor the driver has been identified.

The trooper was in their cruiser inside a work zone on the outer loop of Interstate 695 near Perring Parkway when another vehicle entered the work zone and crashed into the cruiser, state police said.

#pvfc29 Truck 297 is on the scene along with @BaltCoFire units, on the OL I-695 between Harford Rd & Perring Pkwy, #Parkville. A collision in the work zone involving an @MDSP trooper blocks 4 lanes. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/g6aKhmyaS5 — Providence VFC of Towson, MD (@ProvidenceVFC29) April 4, 2023

State police are investigating the crash, and said charges are pending the results of the investigation.

The crash comes less than two weeks after six highway workers were killed on the beltway after two cars collided close to Security Boulevard, flipping one vehicle into a work zone.