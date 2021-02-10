Off-duty Baltimore police trainee hears gunshots and rushes to scene of triple shooting Wednesday afternoon, police say

An off-duty Baltimore police officer trainee responded to a a triple shooting in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood Wednesday afternoon and rushed one of the victims to a local hospital, a police spokesman said.
The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the vicinity of North Highland Avenue and East Fairmont Avenue. The unnamed officer, who graduated from the academy but is still in training, was visiting someone in the neighborhood when he heard gunshots.
When he got to the scene he found a woman who was shot in the arm, a man with a gunshot wound to his leg and another man who had been shot in the right foot, Baltimore Police spokesman Det. Donny Moses said.
The conditions of the three victims were not immediately available. Police did not say which man the officer transported to the hospital.
