Charges dropped against teen accused in Towson University shooting; attorney says he’s now considered victim, not gunman

Baltimore County prosecutors dropped charges of attempted murder against the 19-year-old man accused of opening fire at Towson University last month after his attorney said a bullet hole in his clothes showed him to be a victim not gunman.
The prosecutors dropped seven criminal charges against Samuel Nnam of Greenbelt during a preliminary hearing Friday in Baltimore County District Court. The teen remains charged with two misdemeanor counts of possessing a handgun.
“I appreciate, so does Samuel, so does his family, the hard, almost never-ending work of Detective [Charles] Hardesty and the state’s attorney’s office to try and get to the bottom of this and try and do what’s right,” said Gary Bernstein, his defense attorney.
Three people were wounded, one of them Nnam, who’s not a Towson University student, when gunfire erupted during an unsanctioned party and concert at the heart of campus in the early morning hours of Sept. 4. Police initially believed Nnam shot himself while opening fire; now they believe someone else pulled the trigger, Bernstein said.
“My client was in a physical dispute with someone and, apparently, got shot by one of that person’s friends,” the defense attorney said. “He said, Test my clothing; you’ll see I didn’t fire any handgun. I was shot.’”
Bernstein said the gun charges remain against Nnam because police and prosecutors allege that surveillance video shows him toss a gun from his pocket, though authorities never recovered the gun.
Baltimore County police and the state’s attorney’s office did not immediately respond to questions.