Eight — seven of them minors — arrested in Towson Friday night amid ‘large and unruly crowd’

Eight people — seven of them juveniles — were arrested in downtown Towson Friday night after a “large and unruly crowd” caused disturbances and property damage, according to Baltimore County Police.

At about 8 p.m., county police officers responded to the area, where approximately 250 people — seemingly juveniles and young adults — were standing outdoors after local venues closed, according to a news release from the department.

There were instances of property damage, but no injuries were reported. Officers on the scene were working with security staff from local businesses to “restrict access to overcrowded areas and prevent individuals from re-entering closed businesses,” according to the news release.

Officers briefly shut down East Joppa Road between Virginia Avenue and the York Road roundabout near the Towson Town Center. They directed the crowd toward York Road, where individuals could access bus stops or use ride-hailing services, according to the news release.

The arrested adult was charged with assault and resisting arrest, according to the release, which did not specify the charges the seven juveniles faced. No weapons were recovered from the scene, according to the release.

“I am proud of our Police Department’s effective and professional response in Towson last night,” read a statement from Police Chief Dennis Delp. “Today we are contacting local businesses to ensure continued good coordination for the rest of the holiday weekend.”

Earlier this year, six minors aged between 12 and 17 years were arrested February after fights broke out in the Towson mall, and a large crowd spilled into the streets, interrupting traffic.