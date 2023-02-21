Man in critical condition after Monday evening shooting in Towson, Baltimore County Police say

A man was critically injured in a Monday evening shooting on Joppa Road in Towson, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of Joppa Road and Delaware Avenue, near the Circle East shopping center, at about 7:17 p.m. Monday, according to county police Detective Anthony Shelton, a spokesperson.

Advertisement

An injured man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Shelton said.

The shooting is still under investigation.