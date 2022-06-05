Baltimore County Police investigating ‘police-involved’ shooting Saturday night in Towson

Baltimore County police at the scene of a shooting in Towson on Saturday night June 4. (Darcy Costello)

Baltimore County Police responded to a shooting in Towson Saturday evening not far from Towson Town Center and the Cinemark movie theater. The department later confirmed via a Tweet at 10:50 p.m. that it was “a police involved shooting.”

It’s not clear how many people were injured or what their condition is. The department hasn’t specified how police were involved in the shooting.

Streets were cordoned off blocks away from the Towson Town Center, around the intersection of Virginia and Pennsylvania avenues, but it wasn’t immediately clear where any shooting took place.

Baltimore County FOP Lodge 4 later tweeted: “Please keep your Baltimore County Officers in your prayers this evening. We had a Traumatic incident in Towson a short time ago.”

