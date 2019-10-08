A man who police say killed a Towson University sophomore in a hit-and-run last year pleaded guilty to one charge Monday, which was supposed to be his first day of trial.
Court records show that Man Bahadur Gurung, 37, of Rosedale pleaded guilty to failing to stop his vehicle at the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Gurung faced six charges for the death of Mzimazisi Ncube, a 20-year-old Towson University sophomore who was killed as he was crossing North Charles Street south of Ruxton Ridge Road in Towson on Dec. 8.
An attorney for Gurung was not available for comment Monday.
Police said Ncube, who lived in Gaithersburg, was initially struck by Gurung’s sport utility vehicle, knocking down the student who was then struck by a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle stopped and called 911, police said, but Ncube was pronounced dead at the hospital.
It took investigators about a week to locate Gurung, as police were searching for a Toyota Tundra or a Toyota Sequoia with a damaged side mirror from the crash.
In court documents, police wrote that Gurung told investigators that he thought he had hit a deer and that it was dark outside when he struck the student. He added that traffic behind him prevented him from stopping, court records state.
With the guilty plea, Gurung’s trial is vacated and five other charges have been dropped, court records show.
Gurung faces up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
People who knew Ncube said his death left a large hole in the Brothers mentoring group, a Montgomery County program for minority males that has 300 active members and 3,850 alumni.