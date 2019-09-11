Police suspect ‘foul play’ involved with Baltimore County woman’s disappearance

#BCoPD are searching for a missing woman. Charla Melvin, 50, was last seen on the evening of September 7, 2019 in the 3700-block of Twin Lakes Court, 21244. She may be driving a Blk 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Md plates 3CR7429. Pls call 911 with any info. ^SV pic.twitter.com/Twtu8HwuEC