Police suspect ‘foul play’ involved with Baltimore County woman’s disappearance

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt on Wednesday said the department is concerned there is “foul play” involved in the case of a woman missing since Saturday evening.
Charla Melvin, 50, was last seen in the 3700 block of Twin Lakes Ct. where she lives in Milford Mills.
Melvin may be with her car, a black 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Maryland plates 3CR7429.
Hyatt and other police officials declined to get into specifics about the investigation, and about what caused their concern of foul play, citing the “very sensitive” nature of the investigation.
Police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said several departments were involved in looking for Melvin and her vehicle, which was last seen in West Baltimore.
Units involved in the search include a regional auto theft task force and homicide detectives from Baltimore County.
Officials declined to specify where in West Baltimore the vehicle was seen and did not specify if Melvin was in it at the time.
Officers canvassed the neighborhood where Melvin was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.
This story will be updated.