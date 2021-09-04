Three people shot on Towson University campus, Baltimore County police say

Three people were shot on the Towson University campus overnight, Baltimore County Police said early Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred near the academic buildings, police said, calling it an “isolated incident.”
Det. Rob Reason said he could not say the condition of the people who were shot nor whether they were students.
“We’re working closely with Baltimore County Police in response to this incident,” Towson University officials wrote in a tweet around 5:15 a.m. “We’re encouraging all students to remain away from the center of campus as police activity is ongoing.”
The school will provide counseling and support services to students through residence hall staff and the university counseling center, officials said.
No further information about the shooting was immediately available.
This article will be updated.