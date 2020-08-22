32-year-old man charged with rape, sexual assault of woman in Towson

Baltimore County Police officers arrested a 32-year-old man on multiple charges in connection to a reported sexual assault Saturday morning.
According to a county press release, police responded to the first block of W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Towson soon after 2 a.m. for call about an assault. Police accused Jarvis Levy Benson of Owings Mills of following an adult woman down an alley near Pennsylvania Avenue in Towson and sexually assaulting her behind an establishment.
Police said following the assault, the woman broke free, went back to the business she’d departed and told employees she was attacked. Police were immediately alerted.
Benson was charged with second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail, pending a hearing for bail review.
The attack is under investigation by Baltimore County Special Victims Unit detectives. The department encourages those with additional information to contact detectives at 410-307-2020; calls can be made anonymously.