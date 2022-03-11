Child wounded, another injured in Towson after ‘physical altercation’

A child was wounded and another person was injured after a “physical altercation” in Towson on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Baltimore County Police said that just before 3:30 p.m. officers were called to the area of Loch Raven and Glen Keith boulevards for an assault with a knife.

Police said a juvenile suffered a cutting wound during a “physical altercation with a known suspect.”

A second person was also assaulted during the incident, police said, but no gender or age was provided. The victims were treated at the scene, police said.

One person was “apprehended,” police said, but they did not provide further details about charges or an arrest.