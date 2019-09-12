Baltimore County Police arrest three more people in MS-13-linked Towson killing, 10 suspects now charged

Police said Cockeysville residents Hugo Leonel Martinez-Vasquez, 22; Jose Alexi Villacorta-Rivas, 19; and Yoni Membreno-Parada, 17, were charged with first-degree murder and are being held on no bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Villacorta-Rivas is being represented by a public defender but court records did not specify who. No attorney was listed for the other two individuals.