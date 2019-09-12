Baltimore County Police arrest three more people in MS-13-linked Towson killing, 10 suspects now charged

Baltimore County Police arrested three more people for the July killing of a 21-year-old man in Towson that investigators say is tied to the MS-13 gang. Ten people have now been arrested, the department said Thursday.
Police said Cockeysville residents Hugo Leonel Martinez-Vasquez, 22; Jose Alexi Villacorta-Rivas, 19; and Yoni Membreno-Parada, 17, were charged with first-degree murder and are being held on no bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Villacorta-Rivas is being represented by a public defender but court records did not specify who. No attorney was listed for the other two individuals.
Last Tuesday, police arrested and charged seven MS-13 members with murdering Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar. Police said they don’t expect any more arrests in the case.
County detectives said members of MS-13 stalked Cuellar on his way home from the laundromat in July and stabbed him to death outside his apartment off Loch Raven Boulevard. One of the individuals had a machete-style knife, police said.
Investigators attributed the killing to a war between two Latino street gangs, 18th Street and MS-13. Charging documents in the other cases said Cuellar made a hand gesture that was affiliated with the 18th Street gang.