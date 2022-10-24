Former Baltimore County youth pastor accused of sexual abuse of children in 1980s, police say

A former Baltimore County youth pastor has been arrested in South Carolina in connection with alleged sexual abuse of children in the 1980s, police say.

Thomas J. Brackett, 59, is accused of abusing at least two children while a teacher and youth pastor in 1984 and 1985, police said in a news release. No criminal charges appear on an online courts website, but police said he faces multiple counts of child abuse and sexual assault.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina announced Friday he’d been taken into custody “without incident” on 11 Baltimore County warrants connected to his employment with “Tabernacle Christian Church” in the 1980s. It’s not clear whether that church still exists or has changed its name.

A Facebook post from the Georgetown County officials said Brackett had been working as a pastor at Holy Trinity Pentecostal Church in Andrews, South Carolina. The law enforcement agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Baltimore County Police said investigators are looking for “additional victims” of Brackett’s and ask people with information to contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720.

Brackett is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center in South Carolina, officials said.