15-year-old killed in Milford Mill shooting, Baltimore County Police say

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Milford Mill Saturday and died at a hospital, Baltimore County Police said Sunday.

Officers arrived around 9 a.m. to the unit block of Shadwell Court for a reported shooting and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police did not identify the teen.

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-307-2020 or make an anonymous tip to the Baltimore County iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (1-866-7LOCKUP).