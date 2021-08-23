Baltimore County police investigating after a 91-year-old man was found dead in his home last week

Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating after a 91-year-old man was found dead in his home, police said Monday.
Shortly after noon on Thursday, officers responded to the 9200 block of Hines Rd. in Perry Hall to check on the welfare of Norman Albert. Officers entered the home and found Albert dead, police said.
Baltimore County police did not provide any information of why they believe Albert may have been a homicide victim, and are asking anyone with information to contact police 410-307-2020.
This story will be updated.