Police: Teen hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Pikesville

A 18-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after crashing a stolen vehicle on Scotts Level Road in Pikesville, police said.
Baltimore County police said they were called to the 100 block of Purvis Place at 2:14 a.m. for a report of a Jeep Cherokee being stolen.
An officer found the Jeep and attempted to stop the vehicle on Scotts Level Road, police said. But the driver of the Jeep failed to stop and lost control of the vehicle just before Old Court Road, where the Jeep struck a fence and a parked car before overturning, according to police.
The driver, 18, was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken an area hospital where police say he is in critical condition.
Baltimore County police are investigating the crash.