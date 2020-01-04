The police department’s homicide arrest comes after the county saw its deadliest year on record with 50 people killed in 2019. The 50 homicides surpassed the previous high of 43 set in 1992, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation statistics tracking violent crime since 1985. The 2019 homicides are also an 85% increase over the prior year, when 27 people were killed in the county, according to police data.