Baltimore County Police arrested a man who they say fatally stabbed a woman in the county’s first homicide of the year a day earlier.
Jimmy Foye Sr., 60, is facing a first-degree murder charge, according to a police news release. No attorney was listed for Foye in online court records.
Police said Irma Lily Garrido Ruiz, 43, was found dead inside of a Reisterstown home on Friday afternoon. She had multiple stab wounds on her upper body in a house on Woodbench Court, police said.
Detectives determined Ruiz and Foye were in a relationship and lived together, police said, but Foye recently moved out. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
The police department’s homicide arrest comes after the county saw its deadliest year on record with 50 people killed in 2019. The 50 homicides surpassed the previous high of 43 set in 1992, according to Federal Bureau of Investigation statistics tracking violent crime since 1985. The 2019 homicides are also an 85% increase over the prior year, when 27 people were killed in the county, according to police data.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, said domestic violence and drug-related crimes contributed to the latest homicide count. He stressed last week the county remains “a safe place to live, work and raise a family," and he said the county is working on several strategies to address violent crime.
Baltimore County Police cleared — a measure of arrests, suspects dying before trial and other factors — 67% of homicides in 2019 as of December, officials said. The department is in the process of finalizing the county’s year-end homicide clearance rate for 2019.