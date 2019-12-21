Baltimore County Police said Friday they charged a Middle River man with the stabbing death of Denys Javie Hernandez-Martinez one day earlier.
Carlos Alexander Chavez-Alvarez, 37, is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder, police said.
Hernandez-Martinez, 32, was found suffering from stab wounds in a parking lot in Rosedale’s Fontana Village neighborhood early on Thursday morning. He was taken to nearby Franklin Square Medical Center, where he died, police said.
Police allege that Chavez-Alvarez had confronted Hernandez-Martinez over a previous dispute, cut and stabbed him and then fled. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the dispute or how they identified Chavez-Alvarez, who was arrested Thursday afternoon. A bail review is scheduled for Monday.