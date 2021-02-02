Baltimore County police say fatal stabbing may have stemmed from domestic incident

A stabbing in Dundalk Monday night that left a man dead may have stemmed from a domestic dispute, Baltimore County police said Tuesday.
David Donald Magill, Jr. 37, died Tuesday morning at the Bayview Medical Center, where he was taken after being attacked in the 3100 block of Yorkway, Baltimore County Police said Tuesday. Officers arrived there around 10:30 p.m. Monday and found Magill “suffering from a stab wound to his upper body,” police said in a new release.
The case remains under investigation, the department said.
“At this point, the preliminary investigation suggests the stabbing may have been the result of a domestic dispute,” the department said.
Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020.
Callers may be able claim an award of up to $2,000 for accurate information and remain anonymous can submit their information through Metro Crime Stoppers, police said. Tipsters can call 1-866-7LOCKUP on submit online at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.