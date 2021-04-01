Baltimore County Police: Two adults, 9-year-old shot late Wednesday night

Two adults and a 9-year-old were shot in eastern Baltimore County at about 11 p.m. Wednesday, county police tweeted early Thursday morning.
The adults were shot in the upper body and the child shot in the lower body, county police spokesman Det. Rob Reason said.
Reason said he did not know the genders of the victims or their conditions.
The shootings took place in the 5500 block of Lanham Way, just west of Route 95 in Weyburn Park between Rosedale and Overlea, at 11 p.m., police said. The victims were shot both inside and outside their home, Reason said.
Detectives are investigating to determine whether the victims, who were taken to hospitals, were targeted. Investigators believe the shooting was isolated.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call 410-307-2020.
Earlier Wednesday, Baltimore County Police announced in a news release that Samuel Charles Davis, 36, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and other crimes after shooting his roommate, a 30-year-old man, in Middle River, also in the eastern part of the county.
The victim was transported to a local hospital after being shot in the lower body by Davis following an argument in the 1500 block of Aldeney Ave. just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Davis remained at the location and was arrested when officers arrived, according to the news release.
Latest Crime
Davis is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing, police added.