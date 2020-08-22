Baltimore County Police investigate shootings in White Marsh, Windsor Mills

Baltimore County Police on Saturday were investigating two shootings on opposite sides of the county, one in White Marsh, the other in Windsor Mill.
A 20-year-old man was shot late Friday night while attending a gathering at a home in the 5400 block of Kenwood Ave. in White Marsh, police said.
The shooting occurred just before midnight in the rear of the property. Police said the victim, who was shot in the upper body, was treated and released at a nearby hospital.
Early Saturday, a man was shot while walking in 3600 block of Rockdale Terrace in Windsor Mill, police said. Officers applied a tourniquet on the victim’s upper body before medics arrived and transported him to a hospital. Police did not disclose the victim’s age or his condition.
Detectives ask anyone who has information about either incident to call 410-307-2020.