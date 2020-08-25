Woman, man charged in shooting of 6-year-old in Rosedale

A woman and man have been charged in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy, who was sleeping in his bed in Rosedale when he was shot through the wall of his home early Sunday morning, Baltimore County police said Tuesday.
Deyonna Nykeima Charles, 29, of Rosedale, is accused of firing a handgun into the wall of the town home next door while attempting to unload the weapon, which belonged to her boyfriend, police said.
The 6-year-old, whose name was not released, was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive.
Charles, who lived on Capella Court, where the shooting happened about 7 a.m. Sunday, is charged with second degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm, according to police. She was released on her own recognizance.
Her boyfriend, Corey Jarard Nash, 28, who lives on Jefferson Street in East Baltimore, is charged with possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. He remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
Neither Charles nor Nash had an attorney listed in online court records.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.