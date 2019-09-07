Advertisement

Baltimore County man died from a gunshot wound, police say

By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 07, 2019

Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating the Saturday morning death of a man found with an apparent gunshot wound in a Pikesville area home, police said.

County police were dispatched at 4:22 a.m. to a home in the unit block of Church Lane near Milford Mill Road for a report of “an unknown illness.”

When they arrived, the Pikesville precinct officers found a 31-year-old man “suffering from trauma to the body,” according to police. Medics transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The injuries appeared to be caused by a gunshot.

Homicide detectives asked that anyone with information to call their unit at 410-307-2020.

