Baltimore County Police are searching for a suspect in a possible shooting in Parkville on Friday morning. and have asked the
The possible shooting was reported around 10:17 p.m., prompting police to investigate the area around the 1600 block of Lyle Court, said department spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky. Tactical units were seen entering a house just before noon.
It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.
Police are asking public to avoid the area around Hillsway and Wentworth avenues. The nearby Halstead Academy has been placed on alert, but is not in lockdown, Litofsky said.
The school facility was secured by locking all doors from the inside. All exterior doors are being monitored to ensure no one enters or exits the building without permission. Outdoor activities have been suspended, but all classes and activities within the building are being conducted as usual, county schools spokesman Brandon Oland said in an email.
This article will be updated.