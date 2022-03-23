State reaches $200,000 settlement after Baltimore County sheriff’s deputy accused of sexually assaulting woman in custody

The state of Maryland reached a $200,000 settlement with a woman who accused a former Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office deputy of sexually assaulting her while she was in state custody.

A lawsuit filed by the woman accused the deputy of making inappropriate sexual comments while transporting her from a court hearing in mid-November 2018 and then sexually assaulting her at a holding cell inside a Baltimore County courthouse.

Charged with second-degree rape, Morton Stanley Winkler Jr., now 56, entered an Alford plea last November to a lesser misdemeanor offense, in which he admitted no guilt but acknowledged there was sufficient evidence to convict on a charge he was a correctional officer who engaged in a sex act with a person in custody. He was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation.

Winkler resigned Nov. 24 from the Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office, according to Ruby Hernandez, a chief deputy with the office.

He had been placed on administrative duty when the incident was reported, Hernandez said, and then suspended without pay on Jan. 27, 2020, shortly after a grand jury indicted him on the rape charge.

Hernandez said internal records showed Winkler had no other internal affairs cases dating back to 2011.

Winkler’s attorney in the criminal case, Brian Thompson, told The Baltimore Sun his client maintained his innocence. Thompson said Winkler wouldn’t be commenting further.

The settlement, obtained by The Baltimore Sun due to a public records request, shows the $200,000 payment ends her claims against the state, Baltimore County, the Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office and Winkler himself. It was signed and dated Jan. 11 by the woman.

The woman’s attorney, Loyd Byron Hopkins, said his client was “satisfied” with the settlement, but he called the resolution of Winkler’s criminal case “extraordinary and abnormal.” The Baltimore Sun does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Winkler received perks in his plea deal, including removing his original rape charge from the state’s public case search system. In addition to receiving no prison time under the plea deal, first reported by The Daily Record, Winkler is not required to be on the sex offender registry.

Thompson said he’s orchestrated similar deals in the past, in which a prosecutor agrees to issue a new charging document and let a defendant plead guilty to the agreed upon new charge. That way, Thompson said, the prior charge can be expunged “so it doesn’t follow them around for the rest of their life.”

Under Maryland’s expungement law, if you get convicted of a lesser offense in an indictment that includes other charges, you can’t expunge the other counts and they stay on the state’s case search website for the rest of your life, Thompson said.

He called Winkler’s deal a “sound prosecution strategy,” as it would prevent Winkler from serving as a corrections officer in the future and avoided a trial Thompson said he was confident he would win.

Hopkins, the accuser’s attorney, said the deal was “extraordinary” in part because the criminal offense Winkler entered an Alford plea to was not within the realm or family of charges for the original crime.

It would have made sense for a lesser plea to be a second-degree assault or a second-, third- or fourth-degree sex offense, he said, but not the misdemeanor of a law enforcement officer engaging in a sex act with a person in custody.

The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case “due to the close working relationship between both agencies,” and the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed in 2020 it had accepted the case as a special prosecutor.

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Hopkins said the prosecutors misled him and his client about the nature of the plea, leading them to believe it was a guilty plea. Had he known it was an Alford, he said, “we would have objected and ... we would’ve told the judge we found this insulting.”

He added that the Alford plea had a bearing on their civil case.

The state of Maryland covered the settlement cost because when a county sheriff’s deputy is transporting a prisoner to and from court, he or she becomes a state employee during that process, Hopkins said.