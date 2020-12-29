Dunbar assistant principal killed in Pikesville home, Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old assistant principal found inside his Pikesville home on Sunday night.
Police identified the victim as Shelton Justin Stanley. City school officials confirmed that Stanley was an assistant principal at Dunbar High School in East Baltimore, and said students and staff had been notified and that grief counselors would be available.
“We’re devastated to hear of this loss, and we extend condolences to all of his family and loved ones,” said spokeswoman Gwendolyn Chambers.
Police said they did not yet have a motive or suspects. Officers were called to the home in the 4800 block of Hawksbury Road at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check after family members were unable to reach Stanley by phone.
Upon arrival police said they found Stanley dead inside the home with “traumatic injuries.”
His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which was conducted Monday, determining the manner and cause of death to be homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.
The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation into this murder and asks anyone who may have information to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
According to his Facebook page, Stanley was a city schools teacher since 2006.