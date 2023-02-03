Baltimore County woman who shot husband over allegations of sexual abuse at her day care sentenced to 4 years in prison

A Washington, D.C. judge sentenced a Baltimore County day care owner who shot her husband, an ex-Baltimore Police officer accused of sexually abusing children, to four years in prison on assault and firearm charges.

Shanteari Weems, 50, pleaded guilty in November to aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a license.

Judge Michael O’Keefe sentenced Weems to four years in prison on Friday in D.C. Superior Court, calling the prosecution’s recommendation of two years too lenient. Weems’ sentence includes two years of probation after her release, mandatory therapy and counseling, and requires that she register as a gun offender.

“We have to let the court system, the justice system do its job. We can’t say, ‘Oh yeah, he was a child molester, he deserved what he got,’” O’Keefe said. “We can’t send that message to the community.”

Weems was indicted in October on charges of aggravated assault, firearm possession in a crime of violence, carrying a pistol without a license, and resisting arrest.

She traveled to D.C. and shot her husband James S. Weems Jr. twice on July 21 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel because she believed he had molested children at her Owings Mills day care, charging documents said.

She shot him twice, her defense attorney Tony Garcia said, once in the neck. Prosecutors said her husband now uses a walker after undergoing surgery on his leg.

Investigators found a notebook in the hotel room with handwritten messages that read “I’m going to shoot” him “but not kill him” and “I want these kids to get justice,” according to court filings.

James Weems, 57, who retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005, faces 33 charges alleging sexual abuse in Baltimore County Circuit Court. His jury trial is set for May, according to online court records.

At least some of the charges are related to alleged victims at his wife’s day care, Lil Kidz Kastle. The daycare closed on July 20, the day before the shooting.

In July, Baltimore County Police said the department was working with D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department, prosecutors, the state Department of Education and the state Department of Human Services, Child Protective Services, according to a news release.

A spokeswoman for the human services agency said in July she could not deny or confirm a CPS investigation due to Maryland confidentiality laws.