Man accused of sexual abuse while working at Baltimore County day care arrested

Baltimore County Police arrested a man shot by his wife in a D.C. hotel last month who is charged with molesting children at her Owings Mills daycare, police said Monday.

James S. Weems Jr., 57, faces more than a dozen criminal charges, including second-degree assault and showing obscene material to a minor. Weems retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005.

Advertisement

A warrant was issued for Weems’ arrest last week while he was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., Baltimore County Police said. He is now being held without bond with a bail review set for Tuesday.

The allegations of sexual abuse surfaced when Shanteari Weems, 50, was arrested in her husband’s shooting at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C on July 21. According to charging documents, she accused him of abusing children at her daycare, Lil Kidz Kastle.

Advertisement

Shanteari Weems has been charged with assault with intent to kill and assault with a dangerous weapon. On Friday, a D.C. Superior Court judge ordered her continued detention.