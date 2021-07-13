xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Two Baltimore police officers, suspect injured in shooting at Security Square Mall in Baltimore County, officials say

Taylor DeVille
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 13, 2021 9:22 AM

Two Baltimore City police officers were injured in a shooting at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn early Tuesday morning, according to Mayor Brandon Scott’s office and Baltimore County officials.

A suspect was also injured in the shooting, Baltimore County police said. All three were taken to hospitals for treatment, according to Baltimore County police.

The officers injured were part of a Warrant Apprehension Task Force, according to Baltimore Police. City police Commissioner Michael Harrison was on his way to Shock Trauma.

Police were called to the scene at 6901 Security Square Boulevard just before 8:27 a.m.

A media staging scene is being set up outside Bayit Furniture.

This story will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.

