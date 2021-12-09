One student injured at Parkville middle school after car hits building Thursday morning

One student at a Parkville middle school was injured after a car ran into the building, Baltimore County Police said.
Police said around 8:40 a.m., officers responded to Pine Grove Middle School for a car hitting the building.
When officers arrived they found a man inside the car. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One student suffered minor injuries but police did not say if the child was transported.
While officers investigated the crash, the school was evacuated as a precaution for about 25 minutes. Classes resumed by 9:05 a.m., police said.
The Baltimore County Police Department’s Crash Team are investigating the crash.