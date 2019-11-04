A Rosedale man has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for killing his stepmother and his neighbor after she asked about her whereabouts in 2018.
Ryan Michael McGuire, 32, admitted in an interview with police to killing Cindy Berdina Testerman, 61, and Judy Elizabeth Slebzak, 66, his stepmother, whose body was found in a cedar cabinet in her home.
McGuire killed Slebzak in May of 2018 using an “edged weapon,” and then took her vehicle and sold some of her belongings to help pay for drugs, according to police and court records. He then allegedly killed Testerman several weeks later, after she asked about Slebzak’s whereabouts, court records show. He took Testerman’s car and items from her home to sell for drug money, police said.
Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger’s office is recommending two life sentences. McGuire’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this article.