Man shot dead at Royal Farms in Baltimore County

A man was shot dead early Monday morning at the Royal Farms off Pulaski Highway in Rosedale.
Baltimore County officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of Pulaski Highway for a report of a shooting around 2 a.m. Police found one man who had been shot and later died.
Baltimore County Homicide detectives investigating the case said they do not believe the victim worked at the store.
The shooting is under investigation. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 dollar reward in the case. Anyone with information in the case can call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
