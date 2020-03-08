Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting at a shopping center that left one dead and five others injured overnight in Rosedale, according to a news release.
Just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the shopping center in the 6200 block of Kenwood Road where they discovered “multiple shooting victims in the parking lot,” according to the release.
One victim was declared dead at the scene, while the five others were sent to hospitals and are expected to survive, authorities say.
Police ask anyone with information should call 410-307-2020.