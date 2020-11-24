One injured after shooting near Rosedale townhouse complex

One man was injured after a shooting near a Rosedale townhouse complex Monday night, police say.
At about 9:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police responded to Breslin Court and located the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital, and is expected to survive his injuries, police say.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived, according to a police news release.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 410-307-2020.