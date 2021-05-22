xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

19-year-old shot in Rosedale Friday night, Baltimore County police say

Colin Campbell
By
Baltimore Sun
May 22, 2021 7:16 PM

A 19-year-old man was shot Friday night in Rosedale, Baltimore County police said Saturday.

The teenager, whose name police did not release, was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in the upper body just before 10:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Lanette Road, police said.

Advertisement

Police released no information on a potential suspect or motive. Detectives are investigating the incident, and they released no other details about the circumstances.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. Callers may report tips anonymously and could qualify for a reward by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement