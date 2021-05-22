19-year-old shot in Rosedale Friday night, Baltimore County police say

A 19-year-old man was shot Friday night in Rosedale, Baltimore County police said Saturday.
The teenager, whose name police did not release, was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in the upper body just before 10:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Lanette Road, police said.
Police released no information on a potential suspect or motive. Detectives are investigating the incident, and they released no other details about the circumstances.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. Callers may report tips anonymously and could qualify for a reward by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.