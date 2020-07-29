xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Two men hospitalized after being shot in Rosedale on Tuesday night, police say

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 28, 2020 11:16 PM

Two men are hospitalized after police said they were shot in Rosedale on Tuesday night.

Baltimore County Police said they were called to the 2000 block of Kelbourne Road for a shooting just after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police said the men were transported to area hospitals where their conditions are unknown.
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved with the shooting.

