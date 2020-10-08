Baltimore County police shoot armed man in Rosedale

Baltimore County police shot a man they said was “holding a knife and a blade” in Rosedale on Thursday, officials said.
Police did not release the name of the man, who they referred to as a “suspect” but did not say what he was suspected of.
Officers shot the man in the upper body in the 8300 block of Philadelphia Road, according to Sgt. Vickie Warehime, a county police spokeswoman. They had been dispatched to the scene about 2:20 p.m., police said.
The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment, Warehime said. His condition was not released, nor were the names of the officers who shot him.
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt arrived at the scene as detectives and crime-scene technicians investigated near Spring Avenue and Philadelphia Road.
Two cones on Spring Avenue marked the locations of bullet casings near a white police car at the scene.
This story will be updated.