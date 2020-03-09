Manhunt underway after Rosedale shooting kills 1, injures 5 others; business resumes at shopping center

Business appeared to be back to normal at a Rosedale shopping center two days after a shooting left a 13-year-old dead and five others injured over the weekend.
Baltimore County Police say an investigation is underway after Rickie Forehand was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night. Officers found him and five other victims just after midnight in the parking lot of the Kenwood Shopping Center in the 6200 block of Kenwood Ave.
Two 12-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were also injured in the shooting. The five were not identified, but they were released from the hospital Sunday night, authorities said Monday.
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said the shooting occurred after a confrontation following an event at the Triple Threat Elite Dance and Fitness studio. The shooting appeared tied to the event, she said, and there isn’t an active threat to the community.
On Monday, at least six uniformed officers and two police vehicles were stationed in front of the dance studio. A detective could be seen speaking with three commanders as authorities repeatedly entered and exited the studio, which was closed for the day.
The Baltimore County Fire Department posted a “Stop Work Order” and notice to cease operations on the door of the dance and fitness studio. A calendar inside the studio had an entry marked for Saturday, which mentioned a “high school” party spanning from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. It was the event that brought many minors to the area when the fatal shooting occurred in the parking lot.
An employee at the liquor store nearby told The Baltimore Sun that officers were at the scene as early as 9 a.m. Monday. The employee, who declined to be named, said officers obtained video footage from the store.
Apostle Clarence Hooper, a deputy commander for the Baltimore Trauma Response Team, told reporters Rickie’s teacher called him Sunday night seeking assistance for Rickie’s school, Vanguard Collegiate Middle, and neighborhood, as well as the other families who are grieving. Hooper said the teacher told him Rickie “was a very good student” who was “very helpful” and happy to be around his peers.
“The young man’s teacher was very distraught. Last night, she called me four or five times and I prayed with her on the phone,” Hooper said.
Hooper said he learned that a fight occurred inside the studio before it moved outside, but he said authorities have not deemed the studio liable for the shooting. The liquor store employee told The Sun that some people believe the incident began because someone was trying to take Rickie’s shoes as well as his girlfriend Saturday night.
Police have not elaborated on the nature of the event or the motive behind the shooting.
“One of the things that really bothers me is how fast our young people can get guns in their hands,” Hooper said. “It now has hit home where you’ve got five families in the hospital with their children.”
Baltimore County has very few reported mass shootings — defined as fatal shootings with at least four victims — in recent years. The last mass shooting occurred in 2008, when a then-15-year-old Nicholas W. Browning used a gun to kill his parents and two brothers at their Cockeysville home.
A mass shooting also occurred April 30, 2007, when two men were killed, and three people were injured at the Arbutus Social Club. And before that, a then-17-year-old Matthew McCullough fired 12 shots into a crowd at Randallstown High School, which injured four students.
Baltimore County Police said Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with the Rosedale shootings. Police ask anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.
Baltimore Sun reporter Phil Davis contributed to this article.