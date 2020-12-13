Baltimore County Police: Man shot in Rosedale Saturday night

Baltimore County police say an unidentified man was shot in the upper body in Rosedale Saturday night and are asking the public to call the department with tips about the shooting.
Officers were called to the 8000 block of Pulaski Highway for a report of shots fire just after 9:30 p.m., but were unable to locate a victim, officials said.
A short time later, a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to a release. The man is expected to survive.
Authorities did not provide any other information about the shooting or a suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 410-307-2020. Anonymous tips can also be left at 1-866-756-2587 or at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.